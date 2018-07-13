Fashion Beauty LIFESTYLE TRAVEL Motherhood Video

WTF is Ashwagandha?

LIFESTYLE 1 day ago

WILL MY BODY EVER BE THE SAME?

Back into my usual routine and had a self-care day. My body is not quite where I’d like it to be and I’m not sure...

LIFESTYLE 2 days ago

Best Tips for Traveling with an Infant

It’s been a while since I’ve traveled with an infant, so I forgot how much work it is! I traveled with Chloe when she was about 8 months, but Colette being 6 months is a totally different story!

TRAVEL 4 days ago

Scalp Facials Are a Thing

Believe it or not, there’s a huge gap in your routine that you probably didn’t even realize you were missing… your SCALP!

Beauty 6 days ago

Fashion

Fashion

It's Time To Add Some Color to Your Wardrobe

Start with baby steps and maybe by the end of the summer you’ll be rocking color on the regular!

Shop the Spring Chriselle Lim Collection with Me

This collection is definitely my favorite to date because it’s all about BLOOMING!

Beauty

Beauty

Pick This If You Want That

Even though I have a pretty good pulse on what's going on in the beauty/fashion space- my team always has great recommendations!

The Best Beauty Tips You'll Ever Read

Over the years, I’ve picked up so many tips and tricks that are invaluable to my beauty arsenal.

Video

VAGINA PROBLEMS & SEEING A THERAPIST

I’m kind of regretting this IUD situation 😅 should I try to convince Allen to get a vasectomy this time? Also yes I just started...

LIFESTYLE

CRYING AT A FASHION SHOW

So many emotions this week from finishing up fashion week and crying at my favorite show this season at Valentino and Chloe successfully being a...

NAKED PHOTOSHOOT GONE WRONG IN PARIS

Paris Fashion Week is here and I’m sooo glad I brought Colette (even if she pees on me 😅). Did you guys like the talk...

Why Being More Alkaline is Better

I know you’ve probably seen alkaline water everywhere and have maybe even heard of the alkaline-based diet, but do we REALLY know what being more alkaline means? I didn’t.

LIFESTYLE 2 weeks ago

The Spring Chriselle Lim Collection Launches in One Week!

It’s almost time for the Spring release of the Chriselle Lim Collection (possibly my favorite collection yet)!

Fashion 3 weeks ago

Why You Should Care About Turmeric

Around my house and even the office, it seems like we can’t stop talking about Turmeric.

LIFESTYLE 3 weeks ago

