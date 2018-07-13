Back into my usual routine and had a self-care day. My body is not quite where I’d like it to be and I’m not sure...
It’s been a while since I’ve traveled with an infant, so I forgot how much work it is! I traveled with Chloe when she was about 8 months, but Colette being 6 months is a totally different story!
Believe it or not, there’s a huge gap in your routine that you probably didn’t even realize you were missing… your SCALP!
Start with baby steps and maybe by the end of the summer you’ll be rocking color on the regular!
This collection is definitely my favorite to date because it’s all about BLOOMING!
Even though I have a pretty good pulse on what's going on in the beauty/fashion space- my team always has great recommendations!
Over the years, I’ve picked up so many tips and tricks that are invaluable to my beauty arsenal.
Over the years, I’ve picked up so many tips and tricks that are invaluable to my beauty arsenal.
I’m kind of regretting this IUD situation 😅 should I try to convince Allen to get a vasectomy this time? Also yes I just started...
So many emotions this week from finishing up fashion week and crying at my favorite show this season at Valentino and Chloe successfully being a...
Paris Fashion Week is here and I’m sooo glad I brought Colette (even if she pees on me 😅). Did you guys like the talk...
I know you’ve probably seen alkaline water everywhere and have maybe even heard of the alkaline-based diet, but do we REALLY know what being more alkaline means? I didn’t.
It’s almost time for the Spring release of the Chriselle Lim Collection (possibly my favorite collection yet)!
Around my house and even the office, it seems like we can’t stop talking about Turmeric.